Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,867 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,828 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,543,287 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Altria Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,628,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,692,000 after buying an additional 7,988,057 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,320,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,644,000 after acquiring an additional 691,697 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,883,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,379,000 after acquiring an additional 761,711 shares during the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO stock opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $53.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.13 and its 200-day moving average is $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a PE ratio of -73.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Panmure Gordon raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cfra raised their price objective on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.79.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

