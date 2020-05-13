Fifth Third Bancorp Has $9.95 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 3,830.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,408 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $9,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 591,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,071,000 after purchasing an additional 159,870 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

BATS EFG opened at $76.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.05. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.