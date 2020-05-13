Fifth Third Bancorp Has $9.80 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,340 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,655,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,366,000 after buying an additional 148,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,447,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,892,306,000 after purchasing an additional 23,438 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $729,805,000 after acquiring an additional 147,512 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,574,000 after purchasing an additional 76,302 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $472,627,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX stock opened at $255.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $171.04 and a 12-month high of $344.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.52 and a 200-day moving average of $277.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $358.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $254.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.68.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

