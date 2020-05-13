Fifth Third Bancorp Has $8.74 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,317 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,332,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,128,658,000 after acquiring an additional 125,777 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,221,664,000 after acquiring an additional 459,001 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,692,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,386,526,000 after purchasing an additional 100,878 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,574,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,342,009,000 after purchasing an additional 44,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,225,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,234,000 after buying an additional 492,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $557.54 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $271.37 and a 52-week high of $581.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $518.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $492.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $466.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $533.00 to $524.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $511.32.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.37, for a total value of $52,037.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,054,824.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,625 shares of company stock valued at $19,909,935. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

