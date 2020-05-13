Fifth Third Bancorp Has $8.69 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Moody’s by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 336.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 238.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO opened at $250.49 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $287.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $230.14 and a 200-day moving average of $236.40. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. Moody’s had a return on equity of 235.22% and a net margin of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Moody’s from $248.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moody’s from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.80.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,520 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $844,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.22, for a total value of $506,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,544 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,171.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,730 shares of company stock worth $14,243,187. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody's

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

