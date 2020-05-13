Fifth Third Bancorp Has $7.32 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,775 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $7,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 303.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of VFH opened at $52.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.63. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $42.34 and a 52 week high of $77.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

