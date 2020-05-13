Fifth Third Bancorp Has $6.91 Million Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Eaton by 14.1% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in Eaton by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 10,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 7.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.6% in the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.12.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $77.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.60 and a 200-day moving average of $89.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

