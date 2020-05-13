Fifth Third Bancorp Has $57.77 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,521,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 351,601 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $57,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 4th. Argus cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.06. The company has a market cap of $188.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $77.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

