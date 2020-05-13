Fifth Third Bancorp Has $10.94 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,728 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $10,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,626,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,552,162,000 after purchasing an additional 961,922 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,663,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,010,000 after buying an additional 803,572 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,539,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,022,000 after buying an additional 430,765 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,762,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,490,000 after buying an additional 322,840 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,946,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,531,000 after acquiring an additional 246,083 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $112.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.64. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

