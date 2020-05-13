Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,769 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.30% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $8,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,493,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,399,000 after acquiring an additional 390,294 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,224,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,531,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,691,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,032,000 after acquiring an additional 778,005 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,324,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,242,000 after acquiring an additional 52,307 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,973,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,926,000 after acquiring an additional 282,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WH stock opened at $41.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $63.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti purchased 10,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $393,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.95 per share, for a total transaction of $264,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,122.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,157,900. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.11.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

