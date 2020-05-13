Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,245 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $9,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 20,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 70,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 49,333 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 171,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,897,000 after buying an additional 14,573 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Baxter International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $85.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.10. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $95.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.90.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $344,044.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,193.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $4,390,706.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,485 shares in the company, valued at $15,225,358.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

