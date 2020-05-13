Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,152,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,582 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $9,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC grew its position in General Electric by 2,300.0% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GE. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.49.

GE opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. General Electric has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

