Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $7,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 300.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 245,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,384,000 after buying an additional 184,310 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Diageo by 163.4% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 262,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,159,000 after acquiring an additional 162,637 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,307,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,697,000 after acquiring an additional 84,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Diageo by 27.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 378,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,071,000 after purchasing an additional 80,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Investec downgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $140.30 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $176.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $90.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.