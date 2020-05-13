Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,900 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 20,788 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $321.55 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $380.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.92 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ILMN. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.88.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total transaction of $114,237.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,601.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.92, for a total transaction of $32,176.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,638 shares of company stock worth $6,492,732. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

