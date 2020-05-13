Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 6,606 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 151,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,777,000 after acquiring an additional 29,306 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $92.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.88. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPS. ValuEngine lowered United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.32.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

