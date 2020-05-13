Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 28,782 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 124.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,782 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AON were worth $8,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,345,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,773,000 after purchasing an additional 722,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AON by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,541,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,706,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in shares of AON by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,513,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,601,000 after buying an additional 47,573 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AON by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,786,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,269,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in AON by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,217,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,437 shares in the company, valued at $873,617.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total transaction of $550,294.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,562,882.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,545 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON opened at $193.22 on Wednesday. Aon PLC has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $238.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.43 and a 200-day moving average of $198.75. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 63.91%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AON from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on AON from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AON from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.80.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

