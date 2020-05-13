Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 2,635 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 826,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,252,000 after acquiring an additional 52,502 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 403.2% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 21,687 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,053,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $85.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.22 and its 200 day moving average is $93.30. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,022.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.40.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

