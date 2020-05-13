Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.82% of Steelcase worth $9,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 457.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Steelcase by 393.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

SCS stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $23.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.08.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $946.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.80 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.36%. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCS shares. Sidoti cut their target price on Steelcase from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Steelcase currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

