Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 107.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,514 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $7,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 27.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,587,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,415,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285,137 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,537,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,850,000 after buying an additional 4,376,547 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,161,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,334 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,221,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,279,000 after buying an additional 2,820,814 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,079,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,750,000 after buying an additional 1,943,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.33.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $146,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total transaction of $317,723.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,623 shares in the company, valued at $317,723.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 110,984 shares of company stock worth $15,304,582 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DLR opened at $132.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.45. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $158.36.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.37%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

