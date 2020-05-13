Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 9,931 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 9,931 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Visa were worth $70,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Laffer Investments bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in Visa by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,849. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $179.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

