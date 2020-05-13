Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 49,612 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,241,212 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,612 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $66,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. TIAA FSB raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 304,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 76,771 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 61,583 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

