Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 1,610 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $6,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.8% during the first quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.1% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $769,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,430.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.36.

NYSE CCI opened at $154.22 on Wednesday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.34.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.