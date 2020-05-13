Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 15,565 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,967 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,565 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $11,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Exelon by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXC stock opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average of $43.01. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus dropped their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

