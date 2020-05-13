FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Trimmed by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 38,587 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 54.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 309 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Bank of America upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on FedEx from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

FedEx stock opened at $113.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.93. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $179.43.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

