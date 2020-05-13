F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Position Cut by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,733 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.07% of F5 Networks worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,681 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,134 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,599 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on F5 Networks from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on F5 Networks from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on F5 Networks from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $425,875.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,641,999.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $320,705.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $268,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,315 shares of company stock worth $2,326,912 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $140.41 on Wednesday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $153.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.92.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

