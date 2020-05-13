Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $82.59

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.59 and last traded at $81.31, with a volume of 84231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.71.

ETSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Etsy from $45.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Etsy from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.79.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $228.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 34,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,163,946. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,337,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,018 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,303 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Etsy by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Etsy by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 12,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

