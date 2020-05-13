Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in shares of Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Enstar Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,625,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enstar Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,957,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,012,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,495,000. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Enstar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

ESGR stock opened at $135.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.93 and a beta of 0.54. Enstar Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $94.58 and a fifty-two week high of $213.99.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $380.57 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

