Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.87

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.87 and last traded at $59.58, with a volume of 335878 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.28.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.07.
In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,821,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $96,802,413.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,022.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 352,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,845,177.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,884,131 shares of company stock worth $99,893,779. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.
About Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
