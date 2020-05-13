Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.87

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.87 and last traded at $59.58, with a volume of 335878 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.31 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 71.56%. The business’s revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,821,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $96,802,413.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,022.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 352,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,845,177.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,884,131 shares of company stock worth $99,893,779. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

