Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,965 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $10,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 127,704,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,078,255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134,156 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,273,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,484,052,000 after buying an additional 299,685 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Enbridge by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 25,147,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,001,263,000 after buying an additional 362,920 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,470,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $814,122,000 after acquiring an additional 243,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 746.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,004,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $795,378,000 after purchasing an additional 17,641,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average is $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on Enbridge from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.