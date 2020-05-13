Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 68,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 152,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,611,000 after acquiring an additional 31,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 25,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.07.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $78.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.00. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

