Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,867 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on D. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.07.

NYSE D opened at $78.95 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.