Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAL. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,638,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,385,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,210 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,369,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,455,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,318 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $199,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,008,017 shares of company stock valued at $46,108,962 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.47.

NYSE DAL opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.19. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.