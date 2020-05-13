Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 97.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 92,720 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 40,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.03.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $70.32 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $128.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.08.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 25,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 177,264 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,944. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Burrowes bought 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 37,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,913. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

