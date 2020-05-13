Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Raised to $173.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $159.00 to $173.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Danaher from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.38.

Danaher stock opened at $160.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $112.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $170.64.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Danaher will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,344 shares of company stock valued at $15,789,709. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Danaher by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 474.5% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

