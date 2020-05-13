Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Chairman Mitchell P. Rales Purchases 1,226 Shares

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $163.00 per share, with a total value of $199,838.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,236,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,542,002. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of Danaher stock opened at $160.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.97. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $170.64. The stock has a market cap of $112.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.38.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Danaher by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 41,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $1,243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.
