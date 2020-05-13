Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Chairman Mitchell P. Rales Purchases 1,226 Shares

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $163.00 per share, with a total value of $199,838.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,236,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,542,002. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $160.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.97. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $170.64. The stock has a market cap of $112.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Danaher by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 41,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $1,243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

