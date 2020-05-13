CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Shares Purchased by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,944 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 53,697 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $918,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.17. CVR Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $55.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.98.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.40. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVI. TheStreet cut CVR Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVR Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CVR Energy from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank raised CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. CVR Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

CVR Energy Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.