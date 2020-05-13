Creative Planning Sells 2,440 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.8% in the first quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.1% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 22.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. New Street Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.36.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $769,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,430.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $154.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.04 and a 200 day moving average of $146.42. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $168.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

