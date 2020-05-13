Creative Planning Purchases 534 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CHD. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

NYSE:CHD opened at $73.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 59,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $4,361,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,410,332.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total value of $1,145,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 362,660 shares of company stock valued at $26,145,808. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

