Creative Planning Has $1.89 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,729 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $85.81 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $130.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.06.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

