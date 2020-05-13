Creative Planning Has $1.50 Million Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 336.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in ResMed by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

RMD opened at $169.28 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $177.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.31 and a 200-day moving average of $155.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $769.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total value of $440,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,122,745.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $734,519.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,379 shares in the company, valued at $20,991,867.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,792 shares of company stock worth $2,392,346 over the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RMD shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

