Creative Planning Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Verisign were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisign during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verisign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verisign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Verisign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Cfra boosted their price target on Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Verisign from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.25.

VRSN stock opened at $208.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.92. Verisign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.77 and a twelve month high of $221.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.45 and a 200-day moving average of $195.66.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.25 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 54.28% and a net margin of 63.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.09, for a total value of $3,211,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,137 shares in the company, valued at $14,801,540.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.05, for a total value of $1,310,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,138,250.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,951,505. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

