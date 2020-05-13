Creative Planning Has $1.41 Million Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 33 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Morgan W. Davis purchased 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $840.00 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,904,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WTM opened at $940.00 on Wednesday. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $629.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1,168.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $901.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1,035.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3,032.36 and a beta of 0.54.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

