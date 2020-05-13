Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 661 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Court Place Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,766 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.1% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 32,365 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 845,780 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $45,444,000 after purchasing an additional 10,604 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 34,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 35,972 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,266 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $235.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

