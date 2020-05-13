Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 144,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. boosted its holdings in Corning by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 66.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $34.26.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.