Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Consolidated-Tomoka Land worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 176.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 33.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 13.3% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 31,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter.

Get Consolidated-Tomoka Land alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTO shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Consolidated-Tomoka Land from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land stock opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $68.64.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $20.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.75 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Profile

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated-Tomoka Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated-Tomoka Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.