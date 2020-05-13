ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of CEVA worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CEVA in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CEVA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in CEVA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in CEVA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CEVA alerts:

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. CEVA, Inc. has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market cap of $739.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.07 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.76.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CEVA. BidaskClub upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Capital raised their price target on CEVA to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen raised their price target on CEVA from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CEVA in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

In related news, Director Bruce Mann sold 32,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $1,139,465.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.