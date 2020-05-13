ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 25,922 Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 25,922 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 113.7% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 35,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 18,806 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $509,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 192,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter.

BCEI stock opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $356.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.19.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 50.70%. The firm had revenue of $60.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.12 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Bonanza Creek Energy Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

