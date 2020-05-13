ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKYW. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director W Steve Albrecht bought 11,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.54 per share, for a total transaction of $301,039.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,231. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Simmons bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.64 per share, with a total value of $102,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 31,287 shares of company stock valued at $991,050 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SKYW opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average is $49.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $66.52.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $729.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.10 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SKYW shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on SkyWest from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Sidoti increased their target price on SkyWest from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on SkyWest from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SkyWest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

