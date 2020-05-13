ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Murphy USA by 9,669.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,087,000 after purchasing an additional 640,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth $47,876,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 787.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 229,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,801,000 after buying an additional 203,267 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 245,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,705,000 after buying an additional 118,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,508,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MUSA opened at $112.73 on Wednesday. Murphy USA Inc has a twelve month low of $78.75 and a twelve month high of $121.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.12. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MUSA. ValuEngine lowered Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.25.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

