ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys 21,921 Shares of Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) by 101.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,921 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Manitowoc worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 88.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTW shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Manitowoc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

In related news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,523.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MTW opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Manitowoc Company Inc has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $300.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.00.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Manitowoc Company Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

